Armenia parliament vice-speaker makes noteworthy statement: Slip of the tongue? Or admission?

We have nothing to do [with it] anymore. Lena Nazaryan, the pro-government deputy speaker of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, said this in an interview with VOA referring to the Constitutional Court decision in the criminal case against second President Robert Kocharyan.
"Yes, I do not see any problem in that respect. We will no longer interf[ere]…We have nothing to do [with it]," Nazaryan replied.
In this regard, the head of "Alternative" NGO, Narek Mantashyan, wrote the following on Facebook: "Listen carefully, especially listen carefully to the part where the NA pro-government vice-speaker says we are not interfering ANYMORE. The law enforcement agencies should immediately summon the lady and find out in the past, when they were still interfering, in what format, through whom, and with what political expectation ... AND is the reason for not interfering anymore that their plan to hand over Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)] was implemented?…”
On March 26, the Constitutional Court declared Article 300.1 of the Criminal Code in conflict with Articles 78 (principle of proportionality) and 79 (principle of certainty) of the Constitution, and invalidated it.
Second President Robert Kocharyan, former Minister of Defense Seyran Ohanyan, former Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces Yuri Khachaturv, and former Chief of the Presidential Staff Armen Gevorgyan have been charged under the aforesaid article of the Criminal Code of Armenia.