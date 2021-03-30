Russian Armenian millionaire Valery Bagdasarov commits suicide

Russian Armenian millionaire Valery Bagdasarov was killed in the Moscow subway. It happened on March 21, but the identity of the victim has been determined only now, Channel 5 reports.
The incident took place at a Moscow subway station. The 72-year-old businessman jumped on the rails when the subway train arrived at the station. The subway train conductor applied the emergency brakes, but Bagdasarov could not be saved. He had a suicide note, the content of which, however, is not disclosed, Lenta reports.
"When the workers of the emergency situations’ services managed to get under the subway car, they found the dead body of 72-year-old businessman Valery Bagdasarov. The wheels of the [subway] train had literally cut off the man's head. In such circumstances, he had no chance of surviving," Komsomolskaya Pravda quoted its source in law enforcement as saying.
The investigation will find out the reason for the suicide of this Russian Armenian entrepreneur.