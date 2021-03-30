Newspaper: Armenia PM keeps his political team’s electoral list secret

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of Armenia writes: [PM Nikol] Pashinyan has instructed the [ruling] Civil Contract [Party] to be engaged in active pre-election work, to reopen the offices—which were closed 2 years ago—in the provinces, but the [ruling bloc] MPs are not in much hurry [to do so]. According to our sources, they are waiting for the [ruling bloc’s] electoral list [for snap parliamentary elections slated for June 20] to find out whether they should work or not [in that regard].
Whereas Nikol Pashinyan, according to some information, is not in a hurry to compile the [electoral] lists, or inform who will be in which place [on these lists]. He has decided that he will voice about it when the draft amendments to the Electoral Code are adopted in the NA [National Assembly] and the transition from the rating [electoral system] is fixed. If he opens the playing cards now, it is not ruled out that those left out of the [electoral] list will make a démarche and not vote for the amendment.