Newspaper: Armenia 1st President’s party is in search in connection with snap parliamentary elections
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of Armenia writes: Although the ruling [political] team has not yet made amendments to the Electoral Code and it is not known whether the [snap parliamentary] elections [slated for June 20] will be held by the rating or the proportional [representation] electoral system, the parties, including the Armenian National Congress [(ANC), led by First President Levon Ter-Petrosyan], are already looking for a participation format and negotiating with the most various and improbable political forces.

For the sake of [PM] Nikol Pashinyan's removal [from power], the ANC members do not even rule out forming an alliance with the Mongol-Tatars, according to Ter-Petrosyan’s definition, as they were doing a bourgeois-democratic revolution with [opposition Prosperous Armenia Party leader and business tycoon] Gagik Tsarukyan, years ago.

Those at the ANC know that they have no chance [to win parliamentary seats] if they run alone by [the] rating [system in the forthcoming elections]. Besides, there is a problem of financial expenses, there are no money owners in the ANC; they have to procure funds from abroad.
