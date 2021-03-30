News
Trump launches his new website
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Former US President Donald Trump and former first lady Melania Trump announced Monday a new website designed to help supporters stay in touch with them and request personalized greetings or their participation at events, Axios reported.

The website, 45office.com, is part of Trump's efforts to reconstruct his digital presence.

The site's home page states that the former president's office is "committed to preserving the magnificent legacy of the Trump Administration" and "advancing the America First agenda."
