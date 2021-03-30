News
Tuesday
March 30
News
Tuesday
March 30
Two new cases of coronavirus reported in Karabakh
Two new cases of coronavirus reported in Karabakh
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Society

STEPANAKERT. – A total of 64 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Monday in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), and from which two new cases of coronavirus were confirmed, informed the Artsakh Ministry of Health.

At present, 21 people are receiving inpatient treatment in Artsakh for COVID-19.

A total of 4,483 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Artsakh so far this year, and the results of 595 of them have come back positive.

A total of 2,479 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed and 21,931 coronavirus tests have been conducted so far in Artsakh.
