Armenia ex-President Kocharyan trial resumes

YEREVAN. – The trial of the criminal case against Armenia’s second President Robert Kocharyan, former CSTO Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov, former Defense Minister Seyran Ohanyan, and former Deputy PM Armen Gevorgyan has resumed Tuesday at the court of general jurisdiction of Yerevan.
This is the first court session after the Constitutional Court declared Article 300.1 (overthrow of the constitutional order) of the Criminal Code in conflict with Articles 78 (principle of proportionality) and 79 (principle of certainty) of the Constitution, and therefore invalidated it on March 26.
The defendants are charged under the aforesaid article of the Criminal Code.