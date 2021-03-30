News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
March 30
USD
530.7
EUR
622.94
RUB
6.99
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
March 30
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
530.7
EUR
622.94
RUB
6.99
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Prosecution not in attendance to Armenia 2nd President Kocharyan trial
Prosecution not in attendance to Armenia 2nd President Kocharyan trial
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The prosecution is not in attendance to Tuesday’s court trial of the criminal case against Armenia’s second President Robert Kocharyan, former CSTO Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov, former Defense Minister Seyran Ohanyan, and former Deputy PM Armen Gevorgyan.

As reported earlier, this is the first court session after the Constitutional Court declared Article 300.1 (overthrow of the constitutional order) of the Criminal Code in conflict with Articles 78 (principle of proportionality) and 79 (principle of certainty) of the Constitution, and therefore invalidated it on March 26.

The defendants are charged under the aforesaid article of the Criminal Code.

In fact, the court shall terminate these defendants’ criminal prosecution under the said article, as well as of others who are charged with similar charges in this criminal case.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Attorney: No legal basis to charge Yuri Khachaturov again
He no longer needs a lawyer…
 Armenia ex-deputy PM to presiding judge: It is your obligation to protect my rights
The court has refused to discontinue—based on the decision of the Constitutional Court—the criminal prosecution against the defendants, including former President Robert Kocharyan…
 Armenia ex-President Kocharyan trial: Court refuses to discontinue prosecution under Criminal Code Article 300.1
The court adjourned, and the next hearing was set for April 12…
 Defense demands the court to discontinue criminal prosecution of Armenia ex-President Kocharyan, other defendants
Based on the decision of the Constitutional Court…
 Armenia former defense minister: Court must dismiss the case
Seyran Ohanyan commented on the well-known decision of the Constitutional Court…
 Armenia ex-President Kocharyan trial resumes
The first court session after the Constitutional Court decision…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos