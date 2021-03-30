News
Provincial governor: Armenia is in favor of unblocking roads
Provincial governor: Armenia is in favor of unblocking roads
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Economics

I am in favor of everyone doing their job and doing it professionally. The governor Armenia’s Tavush Province, Hayk Chobanyan, told this to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

"I consider the statement by the secretary of the Security Council, Armen Grigoryan, incorrect. The main discussions are in progress on the issue of unblocking the roads," said the provincial governor.

"I know that Armenia is in favor of that process from an economic point of view; it is in our interests. But the issue of security is a priority, and a balance needs to be put," Chobanyan added.

As reported earlier, when asked in a recent interview whether Armenia considers Turkey an enemy state, Security Council secretary Armen Grigoryan had stated that Armenia should make some adjustments in its respective approach.
