Xiaomi officially announces its intention to start production of electric vehicles

The Chinese company Xiaomi has officially announced its intention to start producing electric vehicles, according to the company's release.
The Xiaomi board of directors decided to create a subsidiary headed by the company's CEO Lei Jun who will deal exclusively with the development of the automotive industry.
At the first stage, investments will amount to about $ 1.5 billion, but in the next 10 years the volume of investments in the production of electric vehicles will amount to $ 10 billion.
Xiaomi was created in April 2010 and at this stage is one of the four leading smartphone manufacturers in the world.