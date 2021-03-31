Armenia Tavush Province governor sues ex-PM, demands apology and compensation

Governor of Tavush Province of Armenia Hayk Chobanyan’s spokesperson Lilit Sargsyan took to her Facebook page to report that the regional governor has filed a lawsuit against former Prime Minister of Armenia Hrant Bagratyan, stating that the regional governor demands that the court obliges Bagratyan to apologize publicly and pay compensation for damage incurred.
Earlier, Chobanyan had informed that a $4 million-dollar investment was stopped due to the rumors according to which territories of Tavush Province are being transferred [to Azerbaijan] and that he had sued Hrant Bagratyan.