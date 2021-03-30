News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
March 30
USD
530.7
EUR
622.94
RUB
6.99
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
March 30
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
530.7
EUR
622.94
RUB
6.99
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Karabakh MFA: Azerbaijani either doesn’t control its armed units in occupied territories, or is deliberately doing it
Karabakh MFA: Azerbaijani either doesn’t control its armed units in occupied territories, or is deliberately doing it
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Over the past week, the Azerbaijani side has twice resorted to provocations aimed at preventing the resumption of normal vital activity of the population of the Republic of Artsakh. The Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Foreign Ministry noted this in a comment in connection with the recent attacks on Armenian civilian vehicles.

“On March 25 and 29, 2021, the Azerbaijani side targeted with stones civilian vehicles moving along the Karmir Shuka-Stepanakert and Stepanakert-Goris highways. Moreover, in the second case, a vehicle carrying the remains of those deceased during the military aggression of Azerbaijan, Turkey and international terrorists against Artsakh was attacked.

Such provocations against the civilian population of Artsakh testify that either Baku does not control the Azerbaijani armed units in the occupied territories of Artsakh, or the Azerbaijani authorities deliberately and purposefully undermine the stability in the region and the peacekeeping mission carried out by the Russian Federation. The actions of the Azerbaijani side blatantly violate the norms and principles of international law.

In this regard, we consider it necessary stress that these incidents are also a consequence of the illegal presence in the occupied territories of Artsakh of Azerbaijani armed units and international terrorist groups under the patronage of Azerbaijan and Turkey.

The provocative actions of the kind deserve the strongest condemnation, and the organizers and perpetrators must be punished appropriately. Impunity and inaction are fraught with unpredictable consequences for peace and stability in the region,” the Artsakh MFA comment also reads.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Provincial governor: Armenia is in favor of unblocking roads
But the issue of security is a priority…
 Criminal case on handing Karabakh minefield maps to Turkey special services is accepted for proceedings
In connection with a media report that the HALO Trust had handed…
 Armenia ombudsman: Azerbaijan installations on Syunik roads can’t be substantiated by Soviet borders, GPS
As sovereign states, there has never been a demarcation or delimitation between Armenia and Azerbaijan…
 Armenia opposition MP: Azerbaijanis stole Shurnukh resident’s cows, drove them to Azerbaijan territory
And since the “wolf chokers” of the government do not inspire much faith, I have turned also to Rustam Muradov…
 Search for fallen soldiers’ bodies continues in Artsakh
This time—in the Jrakan (Jabrayil) and Varanda (Fizuli) regions…
 Peskov: Everyone should remember Russia president’s personal role in ending war in Karabakh
Russia has good relations with both Azerbaijan and Armenia, said the Russian presidential press secretary…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos