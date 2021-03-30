News
Armenia ex-defense minister’s attorney to file motion to terminate criminal prosecution
Armenia ex-defense minister’s attorney to file motion to terminate criminal prosecution
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Former Minister of Defense of Armenia, former Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia, Colonel-General Mikayel Harutyunyan’s attorney Karen Sardaryan told Armenian News-NEWS.am that he will file a motion with the court to terminate criminal prosecution against his client under Article 300.1 of the Criminal Code of Armenia.

Colonel-General Harutyunyan is charged under Article 300.1 (overthrow of the constitutional order), which the Constitutional Court has declared unconstitutional.

The investigative body had made a decision to detain him, and since Harutyunyan wasn’t in Armenia, it was decided to declare a search against him.

Last evening, the Constitutional Court released the full text of its 42-page decision. The final part of the decision was promulgated over the weekend. The decision of the Constitutional Court is final and not subject to appeal. Among the accused within the scope of separate proceedings are second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan, former Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, Colonel-General Yuri Khachaturov, former Minister of Defense, Colonel-General Seyran Ohanyan and former Deputy Prime Minister Armen Gevorgyan. The decision implies immediate termination of criminal prosecution against Khachaturov, Ohanyan and Harutyunyan. “Additional” charges under corruption have been brought against Robert Kocharyan and Armen Gevorgyan.
