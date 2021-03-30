News
Austria negotiates with Russia to purchase one million doses of COVID-19 vaccine
Austria negotiates with Russia to purchase one million doses of COVID-19 vaccine
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Society

Austria is in talks with Russia to purchase a million doses of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, which has not yet been approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), Reuters reported.

There should be no geopolitical obstacles to vaccines, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said in a statement. 

Austria is in talks with Russia, and Moscow has offered to sell it a million doses since April, he added.

The statement noted that the EMA has begun an ongoing review of Sputnik V. The Russian vaccine has already been approved for use in 58 countries.

It has been proven that the effectiveness of the Russian vaccine in the fight against COVID-19 is 92%.
