News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
March 30
USD
530.7
EUR
622.94
RUB
6.99
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
March 30
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
530.7
EUR
622.94
RUB
6.99
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Armenia opposition MP asks PM why government failed to pay half of natural gas fees for borderline residents
Armenia opposition MP asks PM why government failed to pay half of natural gas fees for borderline residents
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics

Deputy of the opposition Bright Armenia faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Sargis Aleksanyan posted the following on his Facebook page:

“By law, the government pays half of the fees for natural gas used by residents of borderline communities based on the prescribed quantity. The government failed to fulfill its obligation for the month of January, and the residents paid the fees (in the full amount for the given month). I have addressed the head of government with this issue and recommended that the government make the payments for the next months in order to mitigate a small part of the already heavy burdens on residents of borderline communities.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
One dollar exceeds AMD 530 mark in Armenia
The euro exchange rate, however, dropped in the country…
 First green agriculture training center opens in Armenia’s Tavush (PHOTOS)
It has been equipped with sustainable technologies thanks to the EU Green Agriculture Initiative in Armenia project...
 Newspaper: Sharp increase in Armenia coronavirus cases among priority issues being discussed in government
The question of whether it is expedient to again transition to tightening the restrictions—including a total lockdown—was mainly discussed…
 Dollar continues gaining value Armenia
The euro exchange rate, however, held steady in the country…
 Armenia official: By year’s end we will have more than 10% economic growth compared to 2020
If we keep the growth rate compared to 2019…
 Caucasus Building & Reconstruction EXPO 2021 international exhibition kicks off in Yerevan
Armenia’s minister of economy was on hand at the opening of this event…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos