Armenia opposition MP asks PM why government failed to pay half of natural gas fees for borderline residents

Deputy of the opposition Bright Armenia faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Sargis Aleksanyan posted the following on his Facebook page:
“By law, the government pays half of the fees for natural gas used by residents of borderline communities based on the prescribed quantity. The government failed to fulfill its obligation for the month of January, and the residents paid the fees (in the full amount for the given month). I have addressed the head of government with this issue and recommended that the government make the payments for the next months in order to mitigate a small part of the already heavy burdens on residents of borderline communities.”