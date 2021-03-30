Egypt to buy appropriate equipment to avoid re-closure of Suez Canal

Egypt will purchase appropriate equipment to avoid a repeat closure of the Suez Canal, AP reported referring to President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. The promise came the day after the gigantic container ship MV Ever Given, which crashed into the east bank of the narrow shipping lane a week ago, went aground.
Traffic on the canal, which carries more than 10 percent of world trade, resumed the night before. On Tuesday morning, maritime tracking sites revealed that vessels over 200,000 tons - the same size as the Ever Given - were navigating the narrow waterway.
The channel's authorities say it will take more than three days to clear the traffic jam. Lloyd's List, a marine data company, said about $ 9.6 billion in cargo was delayed daily between Asia and Europe due to the jam caused by the stuck ship. Egypt lost $ 12 to $ 15 million in revenue for every day the Suez Canal closed.