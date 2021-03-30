Catholicos of All Armenians, US ambassador discuss preservation of spiritual, cultural heritage in occupied territories

ETCHMIADZIN. – Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II on Tuesday received US Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy, the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin Information System informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
First, the Catholicos conveyed his appreciation to the US authorities for their humanitarian assistance to Armenia and the people of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) during the current COVID-19 pandemic, and especially during the difficult Artsakh war and post-war period.
Touching upon the military operations of Azerbaijan against Artsakh and the aftermath of the post-war period, Karekin II expressed confidence that the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair countries—including the US—will continue their efforts to establish stability in the region and achieve a peaceful and fair settlement of the Karabakh conflict.
During the conversation, reference was made also to the programs being implemented by the Armenian Church in the conditions of the pandemic and its impact.
The Catholicos of All Armenians and the US ambassador to Armenia particularly noted the measures being taken by the Armenian Church to have the captives released and find the missing.
Also, the preservation of Artsakh's spiritual and cultural heritage in the occupied and handed over territories, and the documented desecration and destruction of sanctuaries were discussed.