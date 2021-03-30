Armenia President meets with MPs who are not members of parliamentary factions

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian today met with MPs Taguhi Tovmasyan, Sofia Hovsepyan, Vardan Atabekyan and Sergey Bagratyan, who are not members of the parliamentary factions of the National Assembly.
The Staff of the President of Armenia told Armenian News-NEWS.am that the interlocutors touched upon the political situation in the country, the current crises and the paths to overcome them and, in this context, the holding of snap parliamentary elections.
The MPs shared their views on and approaches to the solution to the crisis.