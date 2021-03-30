53 advocates address Armenia Prosecutor General regarding concealment of Armen Sarkissian’s dual citizenship

Chairman of the Chamber of Advocates of Armenia Ara Zohrabyan posted on his Facebook page that 53 advocates have submitted a report on crime to the Prosecutor General regarding concealment of the fact that President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian is a dual citizen.

“According to the report, Armen Sarkissian has been a citizen of the United Kingdom for at least 10 years (2003-12) and was elected President of Armenia on 2 March 2018, but he hadn’t met the requirement of being a citizen of Armenia only in the past six years. Only if Armen Sarkissian’s citizenship had been terminated before 1 March 2012 (1 March 2018 – 6 years) could he be elected President.

With regard to the President’s citizenship, the Chief of Staff of the President made a reference to the statement of information provided for by Armenia’s legislation and submitted to the National Assembly during the election of the President.

What is interesting is the letter of the Head of the Passport and Visas Department of the Police of Armenia dated 25 March 2021 by which it was reported that the State Population Register didn’t state any information on President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian being a citizen of another country, including as of March 2, 2018.

The statement of information on Armen Sarkissian being a citizen of Armenia in the past six years was issued for his election taking as a basis the information in the State Population Register and the statement that Armen Sarkissian made in his application that he is not a citizen of another country. In this regard, it should also be mentioned that other regulations for verifying Armenian citizenship are not prescribed by any legal act.”