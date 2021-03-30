Armenia war veterans to participate in programming course

To help veterans of the recent war with professional orientation, raise the level of their competitiveness in the labor market and provide them with jobs, the Ministry of High-Tech Industry and the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs of Armenia today signed a memorandum according to which they will organize a programming language course for at least 200 participants for a term of 3 -6 months, depending on the profession.

Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Mesrop Arakelyan attached importance to not only the physical and psychological restoration of the war veterans, but also the ensuring of social guarantees, vocational training and employment.

Minister of High-Tech Industry Hakob Arshakyan touched upon the changes and innovations in the high-tech industry and mentioned that, due to the demand for specialists, there will be a need for at least 20,000 new specialists in the course of the next five years. “I consider this program one of the major programs for our soldiers which will provide them with the opportunity to receive an education and find high-paying jobs,” he said.

Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Ruben Sargsyan informed that the participants of the program will receive a scholarship and will start working for IT companies after successfully completing the program.