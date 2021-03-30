News
Over 20 heads of government and global agencies call for international pandemic treaty
Region:World News
Theme: Society

More than 20 heads of government and global agencies have called for an international pandemic preparedness treaty that they say will protect future generations after COVID-19.

It is unclear how such an agreement could actually force countries to act more consolidated, according to AP.

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and leaders, including Boris Johnson of Britain, Mario Draghi of Italy and Paul Kagame of Rwanda, called for “a renewed collective commitment” to strengthen preparedness and response systems through the UN health agency.

“We are convinced that it is our responsibility, as leaders of nations and international institutions, to ensure that the world learns the lessons of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the authors wrote in a commentary that was published Tuesday. Although they called for “solidarity,” and greater “societal commitment,” there was no indication any country would soon change its own approach to responding to the pandemic.

The international rules governing health, which are applied by WHO, already exist - and countries can ignore them with little repercussions.

 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
