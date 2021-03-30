Apple may reveal new iPhone, Mac and Watch models on June 7

Apple may unveil the new iPhone, Mac, and Watch models on June 7 during its annual WWDC.
Like last year, it will only be available online due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The event will run until June 11, CNBC reports.
WWDC is the event at which Apple typically showcases its new iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and Mac software. It sometimes uses events to introduce new products, especially those that will take advantage of new software features.
The event is aimed at developers creating applications for Apple products. However, it is often the first time the public learns about new features that will appear on their devices. Typically, software announced in June is released in beta prior to its final launch in the fall.