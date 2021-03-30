Karabakh Parliament Speaker: Recent actions of Azerbaijanis can't go unanswered

Speaker of the National Assembly of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Artur Tovmasyan today paid a visit to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and had a meeting with Minister Davit Babayan.
The parties discussed the country’s foreign policy priorities, and Tovmasyan touched upon his meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ara Aivazian.
“Today, the number one issue is Artsakh’s security. The recent actions of the Azerbaijanis can’t go unanswered, that is, the Azerbaijanis throwing stones at Armenians’ cars,” Tovmasyan said, adding that this and other issues on the agenda need to be raised at the international level.
The parliamentary speaker attached importance to the settlement of the Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict within the scope of the OSCE Minsk Group and mentioned the importance of further development and deepening of relations with different countries, particularly the Russian Federation. In his turn, Foreign Minister Davit Babayan mentioned the importance of parliamentary diplomacy as one of the key components of the foreign policy.