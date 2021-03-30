Opposition Homeland Party member: Fate of Armenia highly depends on Artsakh

The political and moral reputation of a country is represented by the top officials of the particular country, both former and current. This is what member of the political council of the opposition Homeland Party Ara Sahakyan told reporters today.
At the same time, Sahakyan positively assessed press conferences. “Today, the fate of Armenia highly depends on Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) since Artsakh is becoming detached from Armenia day after day,” he said, adding that Artsakh hasn’t been so detached and unreachable for Armenians of Armenia over the past 100-200 years.