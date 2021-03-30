News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
March 30
USD
530.7
EUR
622.94
RUB
6.99
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
March 30
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
530.7
EUR
622.94
RUB
6.99
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Opposition Homeland Party member: Fate of Armenia highly depends on Artsakh
Opposition Homeland Party member: Fate of Armenia highly depends on Artsakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

The political and moral reputation of a country is represented by the top officials of the particular country, both former and current. This is what member of the political council of the opposition Homeland Party Ara Sahakyan told reporters today.

At the same time, Sahakyan positively assessed press conferences. “Today, the fate of Armenia highly depends on Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) since Artsakh is becoming detached from Armenia day after day,” he said, adding that Artsakh hasn’t been so detached and unreachable for Armenians of Armenia over the past 100-200 years.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos