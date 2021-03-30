Armenia President: I don't think political crisis would have been solved, if I took sides

I don’t think the political crisis in Armenia would have been solved, if I took sides. This is what President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian said in an interview with the Russian RBK TV when asked if he doesn’t think that the political crisis would have been solved, if he took sides.

“Making wrong decisions can’t solve a crisis. I serve the State, and currently, I am serving the current Constitution, even if I myself criticize it. The president of a parliamentary republic governed by the Prime Minister can’t take sides. If I act with sympathy, I must resign and get involved in politics and choose to be with either the ‘whites’ or the ‘blacks’, especially when the absolute majority of the population of Armenia doesn’t know if they are ‘white’ or ‘black’. The president of a country must act in accordance with the Constitution and in the interests of the country, regardless of sympathy,” he stated.