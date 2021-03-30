News
Wednesday
March 31
Wednesday
March 31
Sputnik Armenia: PM's chief of staff: Minister Suren Papikyan to manage ruling party's campaign headquarters
Sputnik Armenia: PM's chief of staff: Minister Suren Papikyan to manage ruling party's campaign headquarters
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

The campaign headquarters of Armenia’s ruling Civil Contract Party will be managed by Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Suren Papikyan. This is what Chief of Staff of the Prime Minister Arsen Torosyan said in an interview with Sputnik Armenia, Armenian News-NEWS.am reports.

According to Torosyan, Pashinyan will resign in the period between April 20 and May 5, but even after his resignation, Pashinyan will serve as acting Prime Minister, and the incumbent government will continue to serve until the formation of a new Cabinet.

“The elections are in the best interests of the country and serve as a means to ease the political tension,” Torosyan stressed.

Asked if Pashinyan’s visits to provinces aren’t a part of an election campaign, Torosyan said it is the Prime Minister’s ex officio duty to be where there are problems and talk to citizens and added that the Prime Minister isn’t using administrative resources.

On March 18, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan declared that Armenia will hold snap parliamentary elections on June 20.
