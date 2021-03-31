Armenia ruling party MP says Karvachar didn't belong to Armenians

Karvachar was not ours. In the 1990s, Armenian soldiers established Karvachar as a buffer zone for Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) so that the lands around the buffer zone could be regained later,” deputy of the My Step faction of the National Assembly Hovik Aghazaryan told Pastinfo.
“Is there anyone in Armenia who doubts this? Is there any bold person in Armenia who will tell the world that Karvachar is Armenian land? The whole world says Karvachar isn’t ours and tells Armenians to give it back quickly,” he said.
Various representatives of the ruling party have often been making such sensational statements recently. A few days ago, asked if Turkey is Armenia’s enemy, Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan didn’t give a direct answer and stated that Armenia needs to ‘make a correction’ in its approach.