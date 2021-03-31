Newspaper: Armenia PM reduces his circle of trusted persons

YEREVAN. – Hraparak newspaper of Armenia writes: [PM] Nikol Pashinyan has noticeably reduced the circle of [his] trusted people. According to our information, in recent times he unconditionally trusts 2 people from his [political] team: NA [National Assembly] vice speaker Alen Simonyan and minister [of territorial administration] Suren Papikyan.
Chief of staff Arsen Torosyan and adviser Arayik Harutyunyan are also among the trusted, and he [Pashinyan] governs the [parliament majority My Step] faction through [MPs] Arpi Davoyan, Hakob Simidyan, and Hayk Sargsyan from My Step.
It is these people who head for the provinces with him. (…). This has caused dissatisfaction in the [political] team, some are trying to restore the bridges, resolve some matters, but Pashinyan is in no hurry to satisfy everyone's wishes and perhaps has decided to compile the [electoral] list [of his political team] without external pressure.