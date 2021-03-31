Newspaper: Details from process of Armenia President's petition sent the Constitutional Court

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd newspaper of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: According to Zhoghovurd daily’s information, the fate of RA President Armen Sarkissian's application sent to the Constitutional Court will be clear in the coming days.
As it is known, on March 10, RA President Armen Sarkissian had applied to the Constitutional Court on the matter of the Law on the Military Service and the Status of the Servicemen.
The [respective] message disseminated by Armen Sarkissian's office had said: “The submission of the application is also due to the problems existing in the law-enforcement practices of the mentioned law, which became more obvious resulting from the Prime Minister's initiative to dismiss the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia Onik Gasparyan and the subsequent constitutional-legal processes.
With the presented application, the decisions of the Constitutional Court and possible measures taken may have a most serious impact on the decisions adopted so far, on the current and further processes connected with the present situation, in the context of interpreting and applying the afore-said law.”
And so, we were informed that the application is in the preliminary examination stage (deadline: 30 days from the moment of submission). After that, the matter of accepting the application shall be considered in the working session. However, according to our information, the decision will be published before the end of the set deadline, and the application will be accepted for consideration.