45 people die in stampede during farewell ceremony for Tanzania late president

World oil prices on the rise

Newspaper: Armenia, Artsakh former presidents make top-secret decision during their talk

Newspaper: Details from process of Armenia President's petition sent the Constitutional Court

Newspaper: Armenia PM reduces his circle of trusted persons

Armenia man, 32, injured in landmine explosion

Armenia parliament speaker awards Russia Federation Council chair with National Assembly Medal of Honor

Armenia ruling party MP says Karvachar didn't belong to Armenians

Oman hopes agreement between Saudi Arabia and Yemeni Houthis will be reached very soon

Thai billionaire accused of defamation of monarchy

Armenia President says June 20 snap parliamentary elections are likely to be held

Armen Sarkissian on possibility of normalization of relations between Yerevan and Baku

Putin awards Russian-Armenian figure Ruben Margaryan

Movement of ships via Suez Canal restored

Xiaomi officially announces its intention to start production of electric vehicles

Sputnik Armenia: PM's chief of staff: Minister Suren Papikyan to manage ruling party's campaign headquarters

Armenia war veterans to participate in programming course

Armen Sarkissian: Armenia could have avoided the war

Armenia President: I don't think political crisis would have been solved, if I took sides

Apple may reveal new iPhone, Mac and Watch models on June 7

New UK Ambassador arrives in Armenia

Azerbaijanis destroy monument in Karabakh's Shushi

Armen Sarkissian: For Yerevan, relations with Moscow are sort of constant, regardless of who is in power in Armenia

Egypt to buy appropriate equipment to avoid re-closure of Suez Canal

Austria negotiates with Russia to purchase one million doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Opposition Homeland Party member: Nikol Pashinyan deliberately led Armenia to defeat

Opposition Homeland Party member: Fate of Armenia highly depends on Artsakh

Over 20 heads of government and global agencies call for international pandemic treaty

Armenia opposition MP asks PM why government failed to pay half of natural gas fees for borderline residents

182,500 chickens and domestic ducks to be slaughtered in Czech poultry farms

Armenia Security Council holds session chaired by PM

Karabakh Parliament Speaker: Recent actions of Azerbaijanis can't go unanswered

Armenia has 2,702 deaths in Artsakh war, more on Armenia-Azerbaijan borders issue, 30.03.21 digest

PACE President to meet with Erdogan

Armenia President meets with MPs who are not members of parliamentary factions

53 advocates address Armenia Prosecutor General regarding concealment of Armen Sarkissian’s dual citizenship

Catholicos of All Armenians, US ambassador discuss preservation of spiritual, cultural heritage in occupied territories

Ameriabank Got Quality Excellence Award 2020 from Raiffeisen Bank International

German Ambassador to Azerbaijan explains why he refused to visit occupied territories of Artsakh

ISIS intends to expand its activities in Africa

Germany reports 31 cases of rare blood clots after AstraZeneca vaccination

Armenia justice minister clarifies amendments to Judicial Code for President

One dollar exceeds AMD 530 mark in Armenia

Artsakh Defense Army reports 78 more casualties

Artsakh conflict discussion, with Turkey ambassador participation, is canceled in Canada

Armenia ex-defense minister’s attorney to file motion to terminate criminal prosecution

Armenia 2nd President Kocharyan's lawyer: Anything can be expected from prosecutor's office

White House suspects Trump of trying to interfere in science

Karabakh MFA: Azerbaijani either doesn’t control its armed units in occupied territories, or is deliberately doing it

Tehran says US return to Iranian deal requires no new plan

Iran and Azerbaijan FMs discuss issues of cooperation in Caspian Sea

Armenia Tavush Province governor sues ex-PM, demands apology and compensation

Attorney: No legal basis to charge Yuri Khachaturov again

Provincial governor: Armenia is in favor of unblocking roads

Armenia ex-deputy PM to presiding judge: It is your obligation to protect my rights

Armenia ex-President Kocharyan trial: Court refuses to discontinue prosecution under Criminal Code Article 300.1

Defense demands the court to discontinue criminal prosecution of Armenia ex-President Kocharyan, other defendants

First green agriculture training center opens in Armenia’s Tavush (PHOTOS)

Armenia former defense minister: Court must dismiss the case

Criminal case on handing Karabakh minefield maps to Turkey special services is accepted for proceedings

Prosecution not in attendance to Armenia 2nd President Kocharyan trial

Japan extends sanctions on North Korea for another 2 years

Armenia ex-President Kocharyan trial resumes

Armenia ombudsman: Azerbaijan installations on Syunik roads can’t be substantiated by Soviet borders, GPS

Ambassador recalled from Israel during Artsakh war still in Armenia

Two new cases of coronavirus reported in Karabakh

Armenia PM Pashinyan sending delegation to Moscow

750 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Armenia opposition MP: Azerbaijanis stole Shurnukh resident’s cows, drove them to Azerbaijan territory

Search for fallen soldiers’ bodies continues in Artsakh

World oil prices falling

Peskov: Everyone should remember Russia president’s personal role in ending war in Karabakh

Nepal authorities order closure of schools due to choking smog in capital Kathmandu

Trump launches his new website

Russian Armenian millionaire Valery Bagdasarov commits suicide

Newspaper: Armenia PM keeps his political team’s electoral list secret

Newspaper: Armenia 1st President’s party is in search in connection with snap parliamentary elections

Saudi Arabia confiscates more than 1mn amphetamine tablets from Turkey

Armenia parliament vice-speaker makes noteworthy statement: Slip of the tongue? Or admission?

Thailand loses about 1.45 million tourism Jobs

Car of Armenia Kotayk Province's general jurisdiction court judge robbed in Yerevan

EU calls on Turkey to urgently resume accepting migrants from Greece

Armenia ex-official's attorney demands that judge for case of March 1, 2008 events apologizes to him

Armenia deputy health minister: 149 citizens with COVID-19 waiting for turn to be admitted to hospitals

Agnes Callamard appointed new head of Amnesty International

Johnson and Biden want to create an infrastructure fund to counter China's growing influence

APT Secretary General addresses Armenia Parliament Speaker

Facebook and Google plan to lay two submarine cables that will connect US to Singapore and Indonesia

Visa-free regime between Turkey and Azerbaijan to take effect on April 1

About 6,000 families of Artsakh to be provided with homes

WHO: Animals likely source of COVID-19 origin

Artsakh Parliament Speaker receives justice minister and Prosecutor General

Pakistan President infected with coronavirus after taking first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Artsakh Ombudsman calls for investigation into case of Azerbaijanis throwing stones at car transporting bodies

Armenia Constitutional Court promulgates decision on declaring Article 300.1 of Criminal Code unconstitutional

US suspends trade relations with Myanmar

Armenia, Artsakh justice ministers discuss post-war legal issues

Macron: Turkey continues to violate Libyan ceasefire agreement

French parliamentary delegation to visit Armenia and Artsakh

Armenian serviceman who died in Karabakh's Martakert wanted to work for development of cybersport in Armenia