News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
March 31
USD
530.7
EUR
622.94
RUB
6.99
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
March 31
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
530.7
EUR
622.94
RUB
6.99
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Newspaper: Armenia, Artsakh former presidents make top-secret decision during their talk
Newspaper: Armenia, Artsakh former presidents make top-secret decision during their talk
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd daily of Armenia writes: Back on March 25, a meeting had taken place between the former presidents of Armenia and Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)] Levon Ter-Petrosyan, Robert Kocharyan, Serzh Sargsyan, Arkadi Ghukasyan, and Bako Sahakyan.

We were informed that during the meeting the presidents discussed the political situation in Armenia, the options and format of going to the snap [parliamentary] elections [slated for June 20], as well as the ways to fight against the authorities.

Also, Armlur.am was informed that the presidents made a top-secret decision during the meeting, and promised each other that they would not tell about it even to their closest persons.

For several days now, we have been trying to find out what the decision is about.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Newspaper: Details from process of Armenia President's petition sent the Constitutional Court
In connection with the PM's initiative to dismiss Onik Gasparyan from the post of Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces…
 Newspaper: Armenia PM reduces his circle of trusted persons
Pashinyan has decided to compile their electoral list without external pressure…
 Newspaper: Armenia ex-ruling party to not run in snap parliamentary elections
RPA chairman and third President Serzh Sargsyan openly stated that he will not support second President Robert Kocharyan in the voting…
 Armenia President says June 20 snap parliamentary elections are likely to be held
When asked why he says the elections...
 Sputnik Armenia: PM's chief of staff: Minister Suren Papikyan to manage ruling party's campaign headquarters
Asked if Pashinyan’s visits to provinces aren’t a...
 Armenia Security Council holds session chaired by PM
As reported the press service of the...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos