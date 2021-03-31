Newspaper: Armenia, Artsakh former presidents make top-secret decision during their talk

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd daily of Armenia writes: Back on March 25, a meeting had taken place between the former presidents of Armenia and Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)] Levon Ter-Petrosyan, Robert Kocharyan, Serzh Sargsyan, Arkadi Ghukasyan, and Bako Sahakyan.
We were informed that during the meeting the presidents discussed the political situation in Armenia, the options and format of going to the snap [parliamentary] elections [slated for June 20], as well as the ways to fight against the authorities.
Also, Armlur.am was informed that the presidents made a top-secret decision during the meeting, and promised each other that they would not tell about it even to their closest persons.
For several days now, we have been trying to find out what the decision is about.