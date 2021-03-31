US intends to re-enable visas for overseas professionals

The US presidential administration intends to lift the ban on issuing a list of work visa classifications for foreign specialists, Bloomberg informs.
Authorities are exploring the prospect of not renewing the 2020 ban on the issuance of several classifications of work visas, including types H-1B, H-2B, H-4, L and most category J documents. All of them entitle you to work in the United States. The ban, extended in early January by then-President Donald Trump, expires on March 31.
This decision is predicted to be supported by technology companies that prefer to apply for H-1B visas to hire skilled workers from overseas.