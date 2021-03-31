News
Wednesday
March 31
News
Wednesday
March 31
Armenia-made ventilators ready for clinical trials (VIDEO)
Armenia-made ventilators ready for clinical trials (VIDEO)
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Innovations

Last year, within the framework of a government program, the process of developing ventilators in Armenia was launched jointly with the engineering association. The minister of high-tech industry of Armenia, Hakob Arshakyan, wrote about this on Facebook.

"As a result of cooperation with the American NASA JPL laboratory, you can see that 5 samples of the devices are already ready and undergoing tests for future certification and manufacture.

Let's hope that it will turn into a real manufacture and medical equipment manufacture will develop in Armenia," Arshakyan added in particular.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
