Razm.info: Azerbaijan social media write about death of 2 more soldiers

Hebib Abdullayev, the coordinator of the Azerbaijani opposition Meydan news website, wrote about two more casualties of the Azerbaijani army, about which, however, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense has not published information, Razm.info reports.

According to the aforesaid Azerbaijani opposition member, a soldier named Ali was killed Monday in an Azerbaijani military unit in the Kubatlu region temporarily occupied by Azerbaijan. It is noted that the funeral of this soldier "killed as a result of an attack by the Armenians" was held Tuesday.

According to another unconfirmed information, noncommissioned officer Heydar Rovsanoglu Aliyev (born in 1993) died in the direction of Hadrut, and under unknown circumstances.

According to the information disseminated on the Azerbaijani domain of social media, a scout of the Azerbaijani army in Nakhchivan, who also took part in the last Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war, drowned Tuesday in the river near a brigade in the Martuni region.