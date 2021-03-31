News
Wednesday
March 31
Armenia high-tech minister to resign?
Armenia high-tech minister to resign?
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Neither refutation nor confirmation. Lusine Movsisyan, spokeswoman for the Ministry of High-Tech Industry of Armenia, told this to Armenian News-NEWS.am, referring to media reports that Minister Hakob Arshakyan has written a letter of resignation.

Movsisyan informed that at the moment the minister is at his workplace, in a meeting, after which she will be able to find out the veracity of this information.

In her turn, prime minister's spokeswoman Mane Gevorgyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am that the government has not received a letter of resignation from Arshakyan.
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
