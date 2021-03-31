News
Wednesday
March 31
News
March 31
March 31
Central Bank: Considerable increase in inflation expectations maintained in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

Low economic activity continues to be maintained in Armenia. Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned this from the recent inflation report by the Central Bank of Armenia (CBA).

The report also notes that a considerable increase in inflation expectations continues in Armenia.

According to the respective baseline scenario of the CBA, the 12-month inflation in the country will remain at a high level in the coming quarters.

The report states that in the near future the monetary policy of the CBA will be aimed at neutralizing the risk of accelerating inflation expectations in Armenia.

In the face of the current coronavirus pandemic and economic uncertainty, the CBA has revised its annual economic growth forecast slightly down.

The CBA report states that in the medium term, economic growth will recover to some extent in Armenia, but due to the expected low growth trends in productivity and investment, it will only approach the estimated long-term stable level at the end of the horizon.
