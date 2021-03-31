Armenia ombudsman: Azerbaijanis must leave Syunik Province

YEREVAN. – The Azerbaijanis’ emergence in Syunik Province has no legal basis. The Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) of Armenia, Arman Tatoyan, told about this to reporters Wednesday.
"They [the Azerbaijanis] have appeared there [in Syunik under threat of violence. Azerbaijani soldiers threatened [the] people [there], saying, ‘If you do not leave, we will send drones.’ Their presence there is illegal and threatens the rights of the residents of Armenia," Tatoyan said, noting that in this regard, the ombudsman's office put forward the concept of a "security zone."
"Azerbaijanis must leave Syunik—[together] with their soldiers and signs. The pastures and lands [there] should be used by the [local] residents," Tatoyan said.
The ombudsman added that he had met with the President, and the latter had expressed the opinion that there was no talk of demarcation and delimitation.