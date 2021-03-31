Russia Supreme Court's Judicial Department hosts Armenia Supreme Judicial Council delegation

During its official visit to Moscow, the delegation led by President of the Supreme Judicial Council of Armenia Ruben Vardazaryan was hosted by representatives of the Judicial Department adjunct to the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation, the Media and Public Relations Service of the Staff of the Supreme Judicial Council reports.
The leadership of the Judicial Department thoroughly presented the peculiarities, structure and branches of the Department, particularly the toolkit for inscribing court cases electronically, the ways for solving problems with the workload of judges, the opportunities for provision and maintenance of logistics of courts and the legislative mechanisms ensuring effective operation of the Department.