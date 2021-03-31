News
Armenia PM Pashinyan’s lawsuit against opposition party leader is accepted for court proceedings
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's lawsuit against opposition Yerkir Tsirani party leader Zaruhi Postanjyan has been accepted for court proceedings. Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned about this from the DataLex Judicial Information System.

Earlier, the PM’s  representative, Davit Hunanyan, had told Armenian News-NEWS.am that the reason for this lawsuit was Postanjyan's statement made during an interview at a press club on February 8.

Accordingly, Pashinyan considers Postanjyan's following statement a slander: "Nikol Pashinyan and his wife have received money to hand over the lands, they are agents, the previous government has brought the plaintiff, inserted into the parliament."

Nikol Pashinyan demands a retraction and a 2mn dram compensation from Zaruhi Postanjyan.
