Armenia PM Pashinyan’s lawsuit against opposition party leader is accepted for court proceedings

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's lawsuit against opposition Yerkir Tsirani party leader Zaruhi Postanjyan has been accepted for court proceedings. Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned about this from the DataLex Judicial Information System.
Earlier, the PM’s representative, Davit Hunanyan, had told Armenian News-NEWS.am that the reason for this lawsuit was Postanjyan's statement made during an interview at a press club on February 8.
Accordingly, Pashinyan considers Postanjyan's following statement a slander: "Nikol Pashinyan and his wife have received money to hand over the lands, they are agents, the previous government has brought the plaintiff, inserted into the parliament."
Nikol Pashinyan demands a retraction and a 2mn dram compensation from Zaruhi Postanjyan.