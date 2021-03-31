News
Wednesday
March 31
News
Wednesday
March 31
Unsuccessful attempted coup d'état in Niger
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

A group of military men tried to carry out a coup d'etat today in Niger, but the attempt was unsuccessful, according to Agence France-Presse.

The country's security service said a group of soldiers tried to seize the presidential palace early in the morning, but the rebels were arrested by the presidential guard. Currently, the situation is monitored by the country's law enforcement agencies.

The coup attempt was carried out 48 hours before the inauguration of the newly elected President Mohamed Bazoum.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
