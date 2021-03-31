World Bank forecasts 3.4% economic growth in Armenia for 2021

The World Bank (WB) report (Spring 2021) on economic development in Europe and Central Asia has been released.
Accordingly, as per the WB experts, the economies of the region including Armenia will grow by 3.6% this year.
According to the WB report, Armenia's economic decline in 2020 will reach 7.6%, but in 2021 it will recover to up to 3.4%.
For 2020, Armenia is projected to have 4.3% economic growth, and in 2023—5.3%.
The forecasts of the 2022/23 economic growth are also presented in this report. The section on Armenia is on pages 113 and 114 of this report.