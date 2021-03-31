Italy announces immediate expulsion of two employees of Russian Embassy

Italy announced the immediate expulsion of two employees of the Russian embassy in connection with suspicion of espionage, TASS reports, citing a statement by Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio.
The Russian Ambassador to Italy was summoned by the Foreign Ministry, where he was expressed a protest by the Italian government. He was also informed of the immediate expulsion of two embassy officials involved in a serious espionage case.
The Russian Foreign Ministry expressed regret over Rome's decision. As reported by RIA Novosti, the Russian Foreign Ministry noted that they are clarifying the circumstances of this decision.