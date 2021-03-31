Taiwan may buy upgraded version of Patriot surface-to-air missile

Taiwan has decided to buy an upgraded version of the Patriot surface-to-air missile from Lockheed Martin Corp.
Taiwan’s Air Force told Reuters it had decided to buy the Patriot Advanced Capability 3 (PAC-3) Missile Segment Enhancement (MSE) missiles, with deliveries to start in 2025 and deployment the following year.
The Air Force has not disclosed how many missiles Taiwan plans to buy. “These purchase plans were made based on the threat from the enemy,” an Air Force spokesman told Reuters, adding it will continue to “boost defence capacity”.
The Taiwan defense ministry, in a report to parliament, said that the decision to acquire the new Patriots was made during a meeting with the United States in 2019 during the previous administration of US President Donald Trump.
The government of US President Joe Biden has not announced arms sales to Taiwan, although it has declared its "firm" commitment to the island.
The sale of weapons to Taiwan is causing displeasure in China, which is demanding an end.
In July, China said it would impose sanctions on Lockheed Martin for participating in a $ 620 million upgrade package for existing Patriot missiles in Taiwan.