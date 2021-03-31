News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
March 31
USD
531.17
EUR
622.96
RUB
7.02
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
March 31
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
531.17
EUR
622.96
RUB
7.02
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Armenia parliament deputy speaker: I am interested in the 42% who are disappointed with politics
Armenia parliament deputy speaker: I am interested in the 42% who are disappointed with politics
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – I am not interested in the [popularity] rating of the second, third and first presidents of Armenia; I am interested in the 42% who are disappointed with politics and do not want to support anyone. Alen Simonyan, the National Assembly (NA) vice speaker and member of the My Step ruling bloc of Armenia, on Wednesday told this to reporters in the NA, referring to the reports that after the recent Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war second President Robert Kocharyan's popularity rating has risen and he might replace Nikol Pashinyan as the Prime Minister.

"As for the rest, go to the nearest province, the nearest village, and give the name of the person you mentioned; but I advise [you] not to turn off the car engine while giving that name. The person you mentioned, when they had the levers of power, almost all the TV channels, could not win the elections even at that time," he said.

Simonyan informed that they have already started their pre-election work, including the modification of their electoral lists.

To the question whether there is already an idea about their future electoral list, whether there are any current MPs who will not be put on the electoral list of the ruling force, the NA vice speaker responded: "There are MPs who left [the ruling bloc]; it is natural that I consider it impossible to work with them. And I consider their work today illegitimate. For the rest, I can say that most of our partners will continue their work. Some may continue in the executive. But our [political] team, which remained strong, will continue to work. Everything within us is more than smooth."

Also, he did not rule out the possibility of new people on their electoral list, but did not give names.

Alen Simonyan added that in his opinion, it would be right if the ruling force run in the forthcoming snap parliamentary elections under the name of Civil Contract Party, and not in a bloc.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia President: Impossible for one person or political parties to bring country out of current situation
It’s impossible for one person or...
 Armenian opposition MP: Nikol Pashinyan won't go to snap elections
Petrosyan expressed confidence that...
 ARF-D members burn Turkish flag in front of Armenia Security Council building
In one of the interviews that he gave a...
 ARF members demonstrating outside Armenia Security Council
They are protesting against the council chief’s recent statement on Turkey…
 Armenia Prosecutor General's Office forwards judge’s petition in army ex-chief's case to Crime Police
The Office received the petition by the Administrative Court judge...
 Kremlin comments on Armenia PM Pashinyan's intention to resign
Russian presidential spokesman Peskov…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos