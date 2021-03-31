U.S. concerns about enforced disappearances of senior members of the Saudi royal family

The US State Department, in its annual human rights report, expressed concern about the enforced disappearances of senior members of the Saudi royal family, including former Crown Prince Muhammad bin Nayef and Prince Ahmed bin Abdulaziz, brother of King Salman.
The report highlighted many violations in the kingdom, but also noted improvements and laws aimed at reforming the laws and justice system of Saudi Arabia.
While Washington has largely refrained from commenting on the domestic politics of the Saudi royal family, the State Department's report acknowledges human rights abuses by the Saudi royal family without commenting on the political implications.
In an unprecedented purge that began in 2017, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrested critics and alleged rivals, including many of his cousins, in an attempt to consolidate power.