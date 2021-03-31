News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
March 31
USD
531.17
EUR
622.96
RUB
7.02
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
March 31
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
531.17
EUR
622.96
RUB
7.02
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Armenia MP: Constitutional Court's decision not contradicting statement on revelation of March 1, 2008 events case
Armenia MP: Constitutional Court's decision not contradicting statement on revelation of March 1, 2008 events case
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


The decision of the Constitutional Court of Armenia concerns the fact that Article 300.1 of the Criminal Code is unconstitutional, but it doesn’t contradict the statement that the case regarding the events of March 1, 2008 is revealed. This is what Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Alen Simonyan told reporters today.

“If you ask people on the streets about the revelation of the case of the events of March 1, 2008, every third person will tell you about it. Reporters say the authorities are responsible for everything. I would like to remind you that the authorities were responsible for everything on March 1, 2008 as well. It’s not hard to find the person guilty of the events. Ask people on the streets,” he said.

On March 26, the Constitutional Court declared that Article 300.1 of the Criminal Code of Armenia is non-compliant with Article 78 (principle of proportionality) and Article 79 (principle of certainty) of the Constitution and invalid.

Second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan, former Minister of Defense Seyran Ohanyan, former Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Yuri Khachaturov and former Chief of Staff of the President of Armenia Armen Gevorgyan are charged under the elements of Article 300.1.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia 2nd President Kocharyan's lawyer: Anything can be expected from prosecutor's office
It is obvious that the prosecutors were afraid to appear at today's court session…
 Attorney: No legal basis to charge Yuri Khachaturov again
He no longer needs a lawyer…
 Armenia ex-deputy PM to presiding judge: It is your obligation to protect my rights
The court has refused to discontinue—based on the decision of the Constitutional Court—the criminal prosecution against the defendants, including former President Robert Kocharyan…
 Armenia ex-President Kocharyan trial: Court refuses to discontinue prosecution under Criminal Code Article 300.1
The court adjourned, and the next hearing was set for April 12…
 Defense demands the court to discontinue criminal prosecution of Armenia ex-President Kocharyan, other defendants
Based on the decision of the Constitutional Court…
 Armenia former defense minister: Court must dismiss the case
Seyran Ohanyan commented on the well-known decision of the Constitutional Court…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos