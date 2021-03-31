Armenia MP: Constitutional Court's decision not contradicting statement on revelation of March 1, 2008 events case

The decision of the Constitutional Court of Armenia concerns the fact that Article 300.1 of the Criminal Code is unconstitutional, but it doesn’t contradict the statement that the case regarding the events of March 1, 2008 is revealed. This is what Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Alen Simonyan told reporters today.
“If you ask people on the streets about the revelation of the case of the events of March 1, 2008, every third person will tell you about it. Reporters say the authorities are responsible for everything. I would like to remind you that the authorities were responsible for everything on March 1, 2008 as well. It’s not hard to find the person guilty of the events. Ask people on the streets,” he said.
On March 26, the Constitutional Court declared that Article 300.1 of the Criminal Code of Armenia is non-compliant with Article 78 (principle of proportionality) and Article 79 (principle of certainty) of the Constitution and invalid.
Second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan, former Minister of Defense Seyran Ohanyan, former Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Yuri Khachaturov and former Chief of Staff of the President of Armenia Armen Gevorgyan are charged under the elements of Article 300.1.