News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 01
USD
531.17
EUR
622.96
RUB
7.02
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
531.17
EUR
622.96
RUB
7.02
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
China and US hold consultations to ensure safety of spacecraft flights to Mars
China and US hold consultations to ensure safety of spacecraft flights to Mars
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Innovations

 China and the United States held consultations earlier this year to ensure that spacecraft travel to Mars safely, AP reported.

China's national space agency confirmed Wednesday that it held working meetings and talks with NASA from January to March to ensure the safety of flights of spacecraft.

US law prohibits nearly all contact between NASA and China due to concerns over technology theft and the classified nature of China's space program. However, exceptions could be made if NASA can confirm to Congress that it has the means to protect the information, NASA Acting Administrator Steve Jurczyk said.

The last exchange, he said, was about China providing orbital and other data for its Mars mission so that they can analyze the risk of a collision.

This year, spacecraft from the United States, China and the United Arab Emirates were sent to Mars territory.

NASA's Perseverance rover landed on Mars in February. China's Tianwen-1 is orbiting Mars, preparing to land in May or June. The UAE ship is only in orbit and will not attempt to land.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
France launches first-ever EU military space exercise
During the exercise, specialists will check the response capabilities of the relevant units..
 NASA wants to send first woman to moon by end of decade
As part of the new program called Artemis…
 SpaceX Starship prototype rocket explodes after landing: Elon Musk still hopes for success
It was reportedly exploaded due to excess rocket fuel...
 Turkey is developing its own hybrid rocket to be used in a mission to the moon
In early February, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan presented...
 Huge asteroid to fly close to Earth today
Asteroids with a diameter of 23 meters (2020 BV9) and 40 meters...
 EU to present roadmap on space launch vehicles by June
The European Union intends to pursue a more aggressive European...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos