China and US hold consultations to ensure safety of spacecraft flights to Mars

China and the United States held consultations earlier this year to ensure that spacecraft travel to Mars safely, AP reported.
China's national space agency confirmed Wednesday that it held working meetings and talks with NASA from January to March to ensure the safety of flights of spacecraft.
US law prohibits nearly all contact between NASA and China due to concerns over technology theft and the classified nature of China's space program. However, exceptions could be made if NASA can confirm to Congress that it has the means to protect the information, NASA Acting Administrator Steve Jurczyk said.
The last exchange, he said, was about China providing orbital and other data for its Mars mission so that they can analyze the risk of a collision.
This year, spacecraft from the United States, China and the United Arab Emirates were sent to Mars territory.
NASA's Perseverance rover landed on Mars in February. China's Tianwen-1 is orbiting Mars, preparing to land in May or June. The UAE ship is only in orbit and will not attempt to land.