News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
March 31
USD
531.17
EUR
622.96
RUB
7.02
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
March 31
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
531.17
EUR
622.96
RUB
7.02
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Google to donate € 25 million to newly created European Media and Information Fund to combat fake news
Google to donate € 25 million to newly created European Media and Information Fund to combat fake news
Region:World News
Theme: Innovations

Google will contribute 25 million euros to the newly created European Media and Information Fund to combat fake news, Reuters reports.

“While navigating the uncertainty and challenges of the last year, it has proven more important than ever for people to access accurate information, and sort facts from fiction,” Matt Brittin, head of Google’s EMEA Business & Operations, said in a blog post.

The COVID-19 pandemic and US elections last year sparked a massive spike in misinformation, with some blaming social media for not being more proactive in addressing the issue, while regulators have indicated they can take action. using hard restrictions.

The European Media and Information Fund to combat fake news, launched last week by the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation and the European University Institute, aims to engage fact-checkers, non-profit organizations and other public interest institutions to help combat fake news.

The fund is valid for five years. The European Digital Media Observatory, a project of the European Commission created last year and composed of fact-checkers and academic researchers, will evaluate and select projects.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia-made ventilators ready for clinical trials (VIDEO)
As a result of cooperation with the American NASA JPL laboratory…
 Xiaomi officially announces its intention to start production of electric vehicles
Xiaomi was created in April 2010 and at this stage is one of the four leading smartphone manufacturers in the world...
 Apple may reveal new iPhone, Mac and Watch models on June 7
The event is aimed at developers creating applications for Apple products...
 Facebook and Google plan to lay two submarine cables that will connect US to Singapore and Indonesia
Google is also working on the Equiano submarine cable, which will connect Africa to Europe...
 Armenia high-tech industry minister introduces Iraqi MoD to products offered by military-industrial complex
The Iraqi defense minister stated that the...
 Steve Jobs' handwritten job application sold at auction for $ 222,000
The auction was held from February 24 to March 24 this year...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos