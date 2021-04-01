Facebook lets users to restrict comments on public posts

Facebook users were given the ability to restrict comments under public messages to limit potentially unwanted interactions, Reuters reports.
This change follows similar actions from Twitter, which means that people posting content visible to everyone now have the ability to only allow comments to their friends or restrict it to only tagged users and pages.
Facebook news feed product manager Ramya Sethuraman said the new controls will help public figures feel safe and engage in more meaningful conversations.
Facebook is also making it easier for people to prioritize their news feed with the introduction of a feed filter panel. This feature sits at the top of the home page, allowing users to switch between algorithmically ranked posts or simply browse content from a favorites.