News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 01
USD
531.17
EUR
622.96
RUB
7.02
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
531.17
EUR
622.96
RUB
7.02
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Facebook lets users to restrict comments on public posts
Facebook lets users to restrict comments on public posts
Region:World News
Theme: Innovations

Facebook users were given the ability to restrict comments under public messages to limit potentially unwanted interactions, Reuters reports.

This change follows similar actions from Twitter, which means that people posting content visible to everyone now have the ability to only allow comments to their friends or restrict it to only tagged users and pages.

Facebook news feed product manager Ramya Sethuraman said the new controls will help public figures feel safe and engage in more meaningful conversations.

Facebook is also making it easier for people to prioritize their news feed with the introduction of a feed filter panel. This feature sits at the top of the home page, allowing users to switch between algorithmically ranked posts or simply browse content from a favorites.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Google to donate € 25 million to newly created European Media and Information Fund to combat fake news
“While navigating the uncertainty and challenges of the last year...
 Armenia-made ventilators ready for clinical trials (VIDEO)
As a result of cooperation with the American NASA JPL laboratory…
 Xiaomi officially announces its intention to start production of electric vehicles
Xiaomi was created in April 2010 and at this stage is one of the four leading smartphone manufacturers in the world...
 Apple may reveal new iPhone, Mac and Watch models on June 7
The event is aimed at developers creating applications for Apple products...
 Facebook and Google plan to lay two submarine cables that will connect US to Singapore and Indonesia
Google is also working on the Equiano submarine cable, which will connect Africa to Europe...
 Armenia high-tech industry minister introduces Iraqi MoD to products offered by military-industrial complex
The Iraqi defense minister stated that the...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos