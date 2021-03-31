News
Turkey’s Erdogan intends to visit Karabakh’s Shushi
Region:Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan intends to visit Shushi town, which came under Azerbaijani control as a result of the recent military aggression unleashed against Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) by Azerbaijan and Turkey.

Speaking at the summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States, Erdogan stated that, "It is important to continue supporting Azerbaijan by all means for the revival and preservation of Turkish structures in Karabakh."

"We hope to visit Shushi in the near future after Ramadan, where we will be able to sense the new breath of the holiday," Erdogan added, TASS reported.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
