Armenia opposition party member: Minister should have been thrown out of office for attacking a journalist
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Member of the political council of the opposition Homeland Party Arsen Babayan today told reporters that Minister of High-Tech Industry of Armenia Hakob Arshakyan should have been thrown out of his office for attacking a journalist instead of submitting his resignation letter.

“If Arshakyan isn’t punished for this incident, it means others can also behave the way he did,” Babayan added.

Minister of High-Tech Industry of Armenia Hakob Arshakyan was in the spotlight after his attack on a journalist and resigned today.
